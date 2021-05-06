FX option expiries for 6 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today













That may very well keep price action anchored at current spot levels just above 1.2000 for the time being. But keep an eye on the 100-hour moving average, which is slowly getting closer as it is seen @ 1.2032 currently.





That will add to a near-term resistance point for the pair alongside the 100-day moving average, which is seen @ 1.2048.





Besides that, there are a host of modest-sized expiries for USD/JPY between 109.00 and 110.00 as the pair continues to consolidate in that region throughout this week.





The 100-hour moving average @ 109.25 remains a key near-term level to watch as well as buyers have been defending the level somewhat since Monday.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here





A couple of large ones for EUR/USD on the day, as highlighted in