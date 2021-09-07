FX option expiries for 7 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant to take note of on the day once again and there won't be much until we get to Thursday to see any potential impact from expiries on price action.





As such, it's all about the technicals for the most part with the market still sorting out post-NFP sentiment with US traders set to return from the long weekend later today.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



