FX option expiries for 8 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing too significant to take note of on the day though there are some biggish ones for USD/CAD (1.2640) and AUD/USD (0.7425).





The former is seeing gains capped on the day at 1.2700 and with sentiment paving the way for softer commodity currencies so far today, it isn't likely we'll see that come into play but it is something to be mindful about in case.





Adding to that is the fact that there is no technical significance at 1.2640 so it is rather meh.





Meanwhile, the aussie is continuing to be pressured lower post-RBA and keeping below 0.7400 so there shouldn't be much interest in the expiries above that.





There will be more to focus on for EUR/USD and USD/JPY tomorrow though.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



