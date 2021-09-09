FX option expiries for 9 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Quite a number of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for EUR/USD are likely to keep price action above 1.1800 for now as we look towards the ECB policy meeting decision and that will set the tone for what comes next after but upside is likely to be contained below 1.1900 still.





For USD/JPY, there are big ones holding above 110.00 but unlikely to see much attraction considering that Treasury yields are looking heavy over the past few sessions.





Meanwhile, the big one for AUD/USD may act as more of a magnet to price action as we are seeing spot price stick to the expiries levels at the moment at 0.7380.





Of note, the pair is trading in between its key hourly moving averages at 0.7375 and 0.7409 so that could keep price action more contained in the hours ahead.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



