There aren't any major ones on the board for today, with only some large ones far out for EUR/USD to take note of perhaps. But unless we do see sizable swings in price action, those aren't likely to come into play.

As such, trading sentiment will largely rely on the post-Powell mood - which is still persisting for the most part for now. That, coupled with the technicals as outlined here will make up the ingredients for European trading.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.