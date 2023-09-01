There are some big ones to watch out for on the day, as highlighted in bold.

They are all for EUR/USD and will factor into price action in the aftermath of the US non-farm payrolls later today.

The ones at 1.0800 and 1.0820-25 will be ones that could add to a defensive layer on any downside pressure with the 200-day moving average at 1.0815 and general bids around the 1.0800 mark.

Meanwhile, the ones at 1.0885 and 1.0900 could hold price action intact before rolling off later today. The key technical upside level to watch is the 100-day moving average and that stands at 1.0921 currently.

