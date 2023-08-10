There are quite a number to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

The big ones being for EUR/USD near 1.0900 as well at 1.1000 and just above that. The expiries at around 1.1000-25 is likely to keep any upside in check before rolling off on the day but just be wary that the US CPI report will have a significant influence on price action as well.

As for the ones near 1.0900, they don't correlate to any technical significance as the 100-day moving average for the pair is the key downside level to watch. That is seen at 1.0926 at the moment. But in reaction to the main event later, the expiries could act alongside bids at the figure level to keep price action more contained.

Besides that, there are the ones for AUD/USD at 0.6565 which rests in between the 100 and 200-hour moving averages of 0.6553-83 at the moment. That said, I don't see the expiries as playing too prominent a role in dictating price action as traders will react more to the US CPI report and the corresponding near-term levels above. As for the downside, daily support at 0.6500 matters the most right now.

