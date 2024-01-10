There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being ones for EUR/USD at 1.0970-85 and rather large ones at that. However, given the lack of appetite in trading today in anticipation of the US CPI data tomorrow, we could see price action be rather muted around current levels. But in case we do see the range stretch out, the expiries should keep things in check before rolling off later in the day.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 145.00, which remains a key resistance level on the daily chart as well. As such, barring a surging push higher in Treasury yields, the figure level should keep a lid on gains for the pair at least until we get past the expiries later in early US trading.

