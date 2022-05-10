There's just one particularly significant one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being the large chunk for USD/CAD at 1.2935, although it may not serve as too much of an attraction to price action considering that dollar bulls are pushing the boundaries of 1.3000 since yesterday. The lack of technical significance won't help with the expiry level.

If anything else, just be mindful that there will be some large expiries rolling off tomorrow as well for USD/CAD with the ones to watch being perhaps between 1.2950 and 1.3000.

