The first being for USD/JPY at 132.50, so that might keep price action more limited in and around said level with the 100-hour moving average also in play - currently seen at 132.53. That could help to see the near-term action more contained before the expiries roll off later in the day.

The next one is for AUD/USD at 0.6990 and while that is a bit of a distance away, the aussie is looking a little more upbeat after the Australian inflation numbers earlier. As such, if we do get any upside extension, the expiries could limit gains alongside key resistance at 0.7000 for the pair.

