EUR/USD

- 1.0900-10 (€2.7bn)

- 1.0940-50 (€640m)

USD/JPY

- 132.00 ($732m)

- 132.15-25 ($863m)

- 134.10-15 ($1.1bn)

GBP/USD

- 1.2300 (£692m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3800 ($582m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6700 (A$545m)

- 0.6750 (A$1.2bn)

EUR/GBP

- 0.8755-70 (€480m)

- 0.8795-10 (€595m)

There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD closer to the 1.0900 mark, which could see price action be more sticky around current levels ahead of the US CPI data later on in the day. The key risk event is still a big driver of trading sentiment though, so there is that to consider once we get to that at 1230 GMT.

Then, there is a decent-sized one for USD/JPY just above 134.00 as well but it is a level that doesn't hold much technical significance. That could just help to keep a lid on price action in European morning trade before the main event on the day.

Keep in mind though, that the US CPI data is still going to be arguably the most influential factor impacting markets today so that could very well override any look and feel on the expiries board.

