There's just one notable expiry on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.

That being for USD/JPY at 137.60, though the level doesn't really offer up too much technical significance. But it could help to limit any price gains in the session ahead, although I would argue that a broad dollar bid will override things if that sentiment plays out.

If anything else, the more interesting thing is the lack of interest in terms of expiries for EUR/USD near parity. That could be a suggestion that there aren't too many layers in defending a potential drop below that this week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.