There might not be any significant expiries for today but it is a big week and there will be some major ones on the board to be wary of in the days ahead.

In particular, keep an eye out for the ones in EUR/USD, especially on Friday, with there being a host of large expiries for the pair rolling off at the end of the week.

In case you need a reminder, the sizes can still vary in the days ahead and right up until expiry, so this is just an indication for now. But in any case, those big ones for EUR/USD later in the week are already ones that may warrant attention after the Fed and ECB meetings.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.