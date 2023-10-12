There are a couple to take note of for EUR/USD, as highlighted in bold.

But they are a little distance away at 1.0550 and 1.0575 with another decently large one at 1.0600. The figure level doesn't really offer too much technical significance and in fact, so do the other two significant expiry levels today. But at least the 100-hour moving average comes in at 1.0581 currently, so the expiries at 1.0550 and 1.0575 could offer some additional layers to stop any downside price action post-CPI before rolling off.

Besides that, there isn't much else but keep an eye out on the handful of large expiries for EUR/USD tomorrow perhaps with some notably large ones at 1.0470-75, 1.0515-20, and 1.0630-35 in particular.

