There are a couple of large ones on the board for today but more notably for USD/CAD at 1.2990-00 and 1.3040-50.

The expiries do keep near some notable technical levels, with the 100-hour moving average in the pair sitting at 1.3000 and 200-week moving average at 1.3040. That could keep price action more sticky for the time being, although risk sentiment continues to be a key factor to watch as the week winds down.

Market flows are more of a key driver at the moment so it's tough to put a pin on price action but for now, it does seem like the 1.3000 level is holding for USD/CAD with the dollar under some light pressure today.

Besides that, there isn't anything else that is of much significance before the weekend comes.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.