Just one large one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUD/USD at 0.7100-10 but at the moment, it is hard to see expiry levels matter too much. It's all about the market mood and risk sentiment is the key driver amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

As such, don't expect the level above to be of much significance especially if we do see headlines hit and if the market mood worsens/improves later in the day.

