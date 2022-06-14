There is just one particular expiry to take note of for the day, that being for EUR/USD at 1.0415 considering its size. That said, the technical significance around 1.0400 matters more to the euro as a form of support level for the time being but the expiry today could offer some attraction in keeping price action more limited on any bounce.

However, given recent market sentiment, I'd argue that we are trading more on "emotions" so I wouldn't expect traders to be too attached to the expiry level above. It's all bout the market mood now and I would say any light bounce in the euro against the dollar could well extend towards 1.0490-00 before facing stronger offers.

Besides that, there isn't much else to take note of on the board today. For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.