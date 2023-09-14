There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for GBP/USD at 1.2475, although I wouldn't attach much significance to that level. It isn't one that has any technical bearings, with the 200-day moving average at 1.2430 still being the key downside support level to watch for now.

Then, there are also some bit-part sizes of expiries for EUR/USD at 1.0790-10 but I reckon offers at the figure level in itself will be more notable compared to the options above. With the ECB and major US data still to come, EUR/USD could be set for a more volatile trading day. Above 1.0800, keep an eye out on the 200-day moving average at 1.0827.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.