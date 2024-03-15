There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being the expiries for USD/CAD around 1.3535-50 near the current levels. That could help to keep price action more limited in the session ahead. However, I'd be more wary of the 100-day moving average at 1.3257 for the pair as buyers are looking to hold a break above that today.

Additionally, I would argue that broader market sentiment i.e. risk and bond market mood are the two stronger driving forces in the market right now before we get to the weekend.

