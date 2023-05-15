EUR/USD

- 1.0890-05 (€760m)

- 1.1000-10 (€1.1bn)

- 1.1200 (€1.3bn)

GBP/USD

- 1.2390-00 (£632m)

USD/CAD

- 1.3500-05 ($950m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6438-50 (A$1.2bn)

USD/CNY

- 6.9500 ($1.6bn)

There aren't any major ones to take note of, so trading sentiment will continue to rely mostly on the dollar and risk mood to start the new week. There is a decent one for USD/CNY near current spot levels but the pair isn't one I'd ascribe to being heavily influenced by expiries - not ones via the DTCC anyway - as opposed to local market forces.

