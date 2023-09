There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for the day. There is a large one for USD/JPY at 146.75 but that is not likely to factor into play given the price action we're seeing. As such, trading sentiment will continue to rely more on the risk mood and bond market developments once again with the dollar sitting in a decent spot after yesterday's advance.

