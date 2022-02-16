Just one particularly large one of note, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.1400, which holds near its 200-hour moving average @ 1.1399 so that could help to act as a bit more of a resistance level before rolling off later in the day.

Besides that, there is also a biggish one for USD/JPY at 116.00 to maybe take note of.

That said, trading sentiment is still heavily reliant on the market mood right now as investors continue to respond to headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine situation. That is still the key driver of price action at the moment so it will override anything else on the board at least for the time being.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.