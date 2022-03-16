Just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The one for EUR/USD is likely to keep a lid on price action, though US retail sales data will be a key risk event to watch. But generally, EUR/USD is traversing levels around its key hourly moving averages @ 1.0954-74 so price action should be more sticky until we get to the Fed.

As for USD/CAD, the large one at 1.2700 holds near the Friday low so that could act as a bit of a price floor but there will be plenty of key risk events to work through in the sessions ahead. Canada CPI and US retail sales will be ones to watch before the expiries roll off and then we get to the Fed.

