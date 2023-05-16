EUR/USD

- 1.0710 (€517m)

- 1.0815-20 (€555m)

- 1.0895-00 (€675m)

- 1.0950-65 (€925m)

- 1.0995-00 (€813m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6700-10 (A$1.3bn)

There is a large one seen in AUD/USD, as highlighted in bold. That sits near the 100-hour moving average and the highs from overnight trading and earlier today, so it could help to limit any upside move in the session ahead.

Besides that, the ones for EUR/USD aren't really significant enough to be of much impact whatsoever.

