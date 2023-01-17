There are a couple of big expiries for AUD/USD but they aren't seen anywhere near current spot levels. As such, the expiries today aren't really significant so trading sentiment will continue to be dictated by the risk mood mostly - especially since we will welcome back Wall Street after the long weekend.

All this before the focus turns towards the bond market and the Japanese yen with the BOJ policy decision coming up tomorrow.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.