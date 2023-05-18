There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0805-20 region, which may add to some downside support for the pair close to the 100-day moving average as well as bids layered near the 1.0800 mark. That will remain the key technical level to watch in EUR/USD this week as the dollar continues to keep firmer.

Besides that, there isn't really much else of significance.

The source (Eikon) I'm using for the expiries appears to be fixed now (took them long enough), so I'll try and put up the weekly view again from hereon.

