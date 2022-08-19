There isn't anything significant to take note of for the day, so that leaves trading sentiment largely focusing on the technicals and the market mood. With the dollar making some headway from yesterday, we could see some extension towards key technical areas as outlined here earlier today.

The bond market is also starting to play ball and equities are keeping lower, with S&P 500 futures seen down 19 points, or 0.45%, currently.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.