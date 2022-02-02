Just a couple of note for today, as highlighted in bold.

The one for EUR/USD at 1.1240 may not offer too much interest considering that it sits in between the key hourly moving averages of 1.1196-51 at the moment. There could be some light attraction but the near-term technical levels matter more than the expiry in my view.

As for USD/JPY, there is one at 115.00 but likewise, it shouldn't be of too much interest. Price action is resting in between the key hourly moving averages of 114.54-14 so that leaves plenty of room for the pair to maneuver during the interim.

