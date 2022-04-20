Nothing major on the board today although there are some decent expiries around 1.0790-10 for EUR/USD but not of much interest in my view.

The order board for tomorrow is more interesting with large expiries seen closer to 1.0900-05 for the pair, so that will be one to watch if the slight upside push today stays the course.

Besides that, it is again worth taking note that there aren't any significant expiries for USD/JPY between 125.00 to 130.00. That adds to the suggestion that it leaves room to roam for the pair as the volatile swings continue in the past few days.

