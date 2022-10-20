There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

In the case for EUR/USD, there are quite a number layered around 0.9700 to 0.9850 though the one at 0.9800 is the immediate focus with the 100-hour moving average sitting at 0.9795. That could help to limit any upside push on the session, with dollar sentiment still largely a reflection of the risk mood and the bond market for now.

Meanwhile, the one for USD/JPY might only come into play if we do see Japan MOF intervention in hammering down the pair. Otherwise, it isn't likely to come into play as buyers keep the upside pressure towards the 150.00 mark.

