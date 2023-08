There is just one to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 mark, which could help to limit any major upside push in the session ahead. There is a bit more of a lackluster mood right now, so the large expiries should also contribute to a more muted tone especially with the 100-day moving average at 1.0930 still keeping sellers in control for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.