A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

All of which are seen close to current spot levels, so they might offer some attraction before rolling off later in the day. That said, a lot depends on the risk mood as that is the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment.

For now, risk remains more defensive so if that worsens, we could see prices stray away from the expiries more notably.

In the case of USD/JPY, sellers are already in near-term control and support is only seen closer to 113.48 so there is room to roam to the downside.

As for USD/CAD, the 200-hour moving average @ 1.2525 is limiting gains somewhat so that is one to watch before the expiries at 1.2545-55 could serve to limit any upside push on the session.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD could be more sticky here if the risk mood holds up as there is some minor support around 0.7170-80 with its key hourly moving averages limiting the upside @ 0.7211-26.

