Just one particularly significant expiry of note, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.1100, which could keep a lid on price action as it had done on the daily play over the past two weeks now.

Besides that, there isn't much else to take note of for the day with the large one for USD/CAD rather far away from the spot price to be of much significance.

