There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0885 level. It isn't one that holds much technical significance, especially with the 100-hour moving average at 1.0866 pinning price action down for now. But it could play a role in limiting any upside extensions in the session ahead at least.

Then, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3800 level. That alongside the 100-hour moving average of 1.3788 could help to provide a floor for price action, at least for the session ahead for the pair.

All of this considering the lack of key catalysts to get major currencies moving to kick start the week of course.

