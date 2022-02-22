There are a couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That said, the caveat when reading this is that expiries don't quite hold much significance in times like these. Trading conditions are largely dictated by headlines and that influences sentiment rather heavily. As such, there might not be much in the expiries besides something to keep in the back pocket just in case.

If anything else, the one for AUD/USD at 0.7200 could be what is helping to keep the pair buoyed somewhat with another set to roll off tomorrow nearby at 0.7190-95.

