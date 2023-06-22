There aren't any expiries that are too significant for the day, that is sitting close to where price action is at the moment at least. There is a large one for EUR/USD near 1.0900 but that is a bit of a distance to where we are trading for now. However, with the SNB and BOE in focus, that could still have a spillover impact on the euro so just be mindful of that.

That could see the expiries near 1.0900 draw more attention and act as a bit of a defensive layer for buyers to maintain the recent upside push. But we'll get to that when we cross that bridge I would say. Otherwise, there isn't anything to really take note of.

