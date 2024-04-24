There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0700 mark. The pair is being resisted around the 38.2 Fib retracement level of its recent swing lower this month, seen at 1.0709. So, the expiries here could help to keep price action a bit stickier alongside the technical level before rolling off later today. That said, the dollar is starting to look nervy on the week so I wouldn't rule out an extension higher. But if anything else, the expiries could offer some pull in preventing any notable fall in the pair at least.

