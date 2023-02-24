A discussion with a friend over the break made me realise that the source I was grabbing the option expiries from had a bit of a glitch and hasn't been fixed. So, I'd like to offer my sincerest apologies to everyone if you guys found the expiries to be a bit weird or funky as of late. But these latest ones are good but just a heads up that moving forward, I might not be able to grab the full week overview moving forward.

For today, there are a couple of large ones to be mindful about but I've highlighted in bold that of USD/JPY as being notable as that could keep price action in a bit of a range before rolling off.

The one for EUR/USD at 1.0535 should not be too impactful given the lack of technical significance. And in the case of AUD/USD at 0.6750, there are bigger technical levels to be wary about in the form of its 200-day moving average and key trendline support at 0.6800-16 at the moment before the 100-day moving average at 0.6725.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.