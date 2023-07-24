There are a couple to take note of for the day, as highlighted in bold.

However, these are levels that don't really offer much technical significance. The one for USD/JPY at 141.29 has no technical bearings whatsoever, so at best it may just act as a bit of a sticking point in case price does inch lower later in the session. The same can be said for the one in NZD/USD at 0.6160 as there is no technical attachments to the level. At worst , the expiries may not matter whatsoever as price action is still rather muted with the focus being on the main events later this week.

