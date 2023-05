There is just one to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at 1.0750, which could draw price action there and also act as a bit of a sticky point if we do see a drop in the pair later in the day. The lows from last week around 1.0760 remain the more notable technical level though, so just keep an eye out for that alongside risk sentiment - which is arguably the key driver right now.

