There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The ones today are mostly involving EUR/USD with the 100 and 200-hour moving averages sitting at 0.9810 and 0.9778 respectively, being the closest significant technical levels associated. The expiries could see price action be more contained around current levels but trading direction will continue to be largely dictated by broader market sentiment today.

USD/JPY also has a big one at 150.00 but it's all about intervention plays at the moment, with the pair sitting back above 149.00 as we get into European morning trade.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.