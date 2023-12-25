It is a holiday-stricken week in markets and even with it being a busier December than usual this year, the final trading week of the year should be a quiet one with little to work with in general. There's not much use trying to pinpoint anything to be a factor during this time as flows are thin across all asset classes.

This is more of a period to reflect back on things and get yourself prepared for the new year. So, even with there being some expiries on the board for later this week, don't be too fussed about it. Liquidity conditions are thin so that is the more pertinent factor at play for the next few days.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

I'd like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays! Have a wonderful festive period and rest up well for 2024. :)