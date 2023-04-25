EUR/USD

- 1.1000 (€1.1bn)

- 1.1050-60 (€2.0bn)

- 1.1080 (€875m)

- 1.1100 (€2.2bn)

USD/JPY

- 133.00 ($300m)

- 133.35 ($724m)

- 133.60 ($327m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2300 (£627m)

USD/CHF

- 0.9005 ($800m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6665-75 (A$525m)

- 0.6720 (A$467m)

NZD/USD

- 0.6050 (NZ$400m)

- 0.6150 (NZ$816m)

There are a couple of notable ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

They are all for EUR/USD but the one I want to emphasise in particular is the expiries around 1.1050-60, which could help to keep a lid on price action before rolling off. That will add a layer to the highs two weeks ago near 1.1067-75, which could help to cement any movement in the pair to around the current levels.

Besides that, there are additional layers at 1.1000 and 1.1100 to keep things contained - that is should there be any extensive price moves in European morning trade.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.