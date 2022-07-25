There are a couple to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The one for EUR/USD is likely to act as a cap to price action, if we do see some upside push in the pair that is. Last week's highs around 1.0269-78 will also be a short-term resistance point to watch alongside the key resistance in the form of the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 1.0283 - still holding for now.

As for the one for AUD/USD, it is not likely to come into play given market sentiment but it is at a key level which should limit any major upside in the pair on the latest rebound. The 50.0 Fib retracement level at 0.6982 will also help with that but as mentioned, we're not likely to see either that or 0.7000 come into play today barring any major headlines.

