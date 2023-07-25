There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for AUD/USD at 0.6770 and it sits near the 100-hour moving average of 0.6765 currently, a level which is helping to limit gains on the day. That could play an added role in keeping price action lower but we could seen an extension of the ranges in Europe, so I wouldn't be too attached to the narrative.

There is also still the 200-hour moving average at 0.6800, so it does offer some added breathing room for sellers to defend in any case.

