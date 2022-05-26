There isn't anything significant to take note of for today. However, there will be bigger fish to fry tomorrow.

The more notable ones are in EUR/USD and they are spread out across 1.0500 through to 1.0700. Given the latest price action, the specifically large one for 1.0650-55 (more than €3 billion) will be of particular interest. The 100-hour moving average for the pair rests at 1.0655 currently with some minor support from yesterday's low around 1.0642.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.