The first ones are for EUR/USD layered between 1.0800 to 1.0840. Those are likely to keep price action stickier on the day, before rolling off. And in case there is any dollar softness creeping in, the larger ones at 1.0860-80 will help to keep a lid on things alongside the 200-hour moving average at 1.0860 and 100-day moving average at 1.0873.

Then, there is the one for GBP/USD at 1.2600. But I would attach more significance to the 200-day moving average at 1.2590 if buyers are looking for any supportive elements.

And lastly, there are the ones for AUD/USD at 0.6500-10. That helps to add to short-term support in the same region, perhaps limiting any major downside before rolling off later.

As a reminder, it will be a holiday-shortened trading period in markets this week. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Europe in general will be off on Friday amid the Easter break. Time for some Japanese yen intervention by Tokyo then? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

