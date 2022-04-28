Nothing significant to really take note of for the day, as the dollar continues to surge higher across the board.

The interesting thing to be aware of is again that there are no major expiries seen in and around USD/JPY on the way up, so that leaves plenty of room for price to roam more freely - at least one can interpret it that way.

As mentioned earlier in the week, the dollar is pretty much in a league of its own at the moment and there isn't much to really shake things up before the FOMC meeting on 4 May next week.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.