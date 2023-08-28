There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD near the 1.0800 mark and that could see price action be more drawn to the figure level as the 200-day moving average at 1.0805 is also of keen interest at the moment. Buyers will be looking to try and break back above that while sellers will be trying to pin price action below to keep the recent downside momentum going.

Then, there are some large ones for AUD/USD at 0.6410-25 which could also help to hold back price action on the day before rolling off. But I would say that risk sentiment matters a lot more now especially since the aussie is buoyed by some relief stemming from China.

