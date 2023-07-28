There is just one to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 mark. Given recent price action since yesterday, the expiries may serve as a defensive layer for sellers to keep price pinned lower in the session ahead. The euro also has risk factors to watch out for in the form of CPI and GDP data today. But if anything else, the added expiries layer at 1.1050 should keep any upside in check.

